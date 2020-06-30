Trash fight rages on Facebook

Last Friday Tri-County Sanitation failed to pick up trash for subscribers in Knox and Union counties.

Immediately, Facebook lit up. What’s going on?

Tri-County owner Vinney Loy posted a letter dated June 27. He said his general manager had closed the business on Friday without his knowledge. Loy, 62, is battling stage 4 cancer, he wrote, and has been undergoing treatment for 11 months with seven to go.

“I have tried to contact my general manager concerning this, but I have not received any response.

“This has broken my heart and I am devastated,” he wrote. He asked for prayers and a little time “as I try to sort this out.”

Public opinion was all over the place with several customers just wanting their trash picked up. Others vowed never to deal with the departed general manager. They shared his Facebook page and website, Waste Masters of Maynardville, 865-705-9799.

By Monday, Waste Masters had shut down its social media. There was a recorder on the business phone saying the company was founded on June 1, 2020, and was under construction, expecting to open for business in August.

And at 10 a.m. Monday, Vinney Loy posted again:

“Tri-County Sanitation is proud to be partnering with Waste Connections of TN during this difficult time to continue to provide excellent service.” Loy promised to forward information as it became available and noted that Waste Connections of TN was at 865-522-8161 or wasteconnectionstn.com.

Sure enough, Waste Connections of TN phone lines were flooded. An employee came online to ask customers to be patient. “We will be servicing Union County,” she wrote.

And under the category of you-can’t-make-this-up, somebody captured a screen shot of the now-closed website of Waste Masters: “Family values, modern technology, and over 30 years of waste …”

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.