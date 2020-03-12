HVA Interact Club raising money for tornado victims

The Hardin Valley Academy Interact Club, after attending its first Rotary District 6780 Interact Conference in Pigeon Forge, has begun a project to raise more than $2,000 to assist the affected families who lost loved ones and homes in the deadly tornadoes.

The HVA club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Farragut and the club’s past president, Leah Berry, is the liaison to the HVA club.

Jane Sarphie, HCA teacher and the club’s adviser, explained how this project began.

“The tornado relief effort started at the Interact conference with a personal story from one of our members who used to live near Cookeville sharing about a family friend’s Facebook post with a list of their needs on it,” she said.

“This grew into a larger discussion among our club members about how to help and make an impact. When we heard about being able to partner with the Rotary clubs in the affected areas, the girls decided to shoot for a goal of collecting $1 per person at HVA. This would make for hopefully a $2,100 donation – right where it is needed most. They are going around to all of the homerooms at HVA and the winning class will receive a Krispy Kreme Donut Party.”

Plus, Farragut Rotary will match the $2,100 they raise.

The HVA club has 12 members and six attended the Interact gathering of more than 300 Interact members from 65 clubs in District 6780. “The conference was great for leadership training,” Sarphie said. “We got a lot out of the conference and we’re fired up to finish the year strong.”

Interact clubs organize at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.

Tom King has served at newspapers in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and California and has been the editor of two newspapers.