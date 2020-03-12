Force of Spring

Why is spring so slow to come? This is a common gripe as everyone, everywhere, is ready for sun, warmer temperatures and a chance to get outside!

Before the earth is warm enough to set shoots up, gardeners can “force” a bulb into flowering thus hinting what’s to come. It may tide us over until real flowers show.

Painted on location in one of my favorite places, these forced bulbs of paper whites, tulips and hyacinths were springing up offering a glimmer of what’s ahead.

Happy Spring, sings this Robin.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.