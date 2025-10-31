The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) has been honored as a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award winner by The Guide to Tennessee, earning top recognition in the Animal Rescue & Shelters category.

This statewide distinction celebrates outstanding organizations and businesses that make a lasting impact in their communities. Fewer than 10% of Tennessee businesses receive this prestigious accolade, making it a remarkable achievement for HSTV and its dedicated team.

Founded in 1885, HSTV is the longest continuously operating animal welfare organization in the state, serving as a trusted resource for East Tennessee pet owners for 140 years. Through lifesaving adoption programs, community outreach, and its recently opened PetHelp Community Clinic, a low-cost veterinary care service for families, HSTV continues to advance its mission of “serving the people and pets of Tennessee Valley.”

“This recognition is a true reflection of our community’s support and the hard work of our staff, volunteers, and foster families,” said Ryan Hughes, executive director of HSTV. “We’re honored to be named among Tennessee’s best and remain committed to ensuring that every pet has the opportunity for a happy, healthy life.”

The Best of Tennessee Awards highlight excellence across industries, from hospitality and healthcare to nonprofits and local services. Winners are selected based on community nominations and votes from across the state.

Pet Tip: Keep Halloween sweet, not scary! Be sure to keep candy, especially chocolate and xylitol-sweetened treats, away from pets, and give them their own safe goodies instead such as a pumpkin or peanut butter treat with pet-safe ingredients, plain cooked pumpkin, small piece of apple (with no seeds) or support a local business by buying a special store-bought Halloween-themed dog biscuit!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.