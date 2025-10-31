Hang out with the mountain bikers for an hour and you could be hooked for life.

And now’s a perfect time. The AMBC Fall Festival starts today, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. and will run through Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Baker Creek Preserve, the gateway to Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness.

It’s an event so large it’s got its own website. Check it out, meet the people who have built local mountain bike trails and maybe take a ride. Special this year, three live bands for dancing. Camping onsite.

Dogwood Arts: Let’s keep Knoxville blooming

Dogwood Arts is selling disease-resistant, April-blooming dogwood trees through its annual Bazillion Blooms program. As we celebrate Dogwood’s 70th Anniversary in 2025, there’s no better time to dig in and help preserve the region’s natural beauty for generations to come.

Trees are $25 each (or $20 each when you purchase five or more), and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Trees purchased through November 19 will be available for pick-up on December 5-6 at the Dogwood Arts office.

Since 2009, more than 18,500 dogwood trees have been planted through the Bazillion Blooms program – enriching neighborhoods, parks and Dogwood Trails throughout East Tennessee.

Shop Local Partners: Larger blooming trees, shrubs and perennials are available at Ellenburg Landscaping & Nursery, Mayo Garden Centers and Stanley’s Greenhouse. ($25 bare-root dogwoods are available only through Dogwood Arts).

Shannon Herron of Dogwood Arts provided info for this report.

LCUB to open regional safety training field

Lenoir City Utilities Board (LCUB) is nearing completion of a new, state-of-the-art safety training field located at its main office campus in Lenoir City. Designed to enhance hands-on learning and emergency preparedness, the facility will serve as a regional training resource for utility personnel, line crews and emergency responders. Among its key features are dedicated aerial climbing structures and a confined space training area, allowing crews to practice real-world safety and rescue procedures in a controlled environment.

An Open House is set for Wednesday, November 5, at 1 p.m. at LCUB’s main office, located at 7698 Creekwood Park Blvd. in Lenoir City. The event will include a guided tour of the new facility and live safety demonstrations.

TPO adopts 2026-29 transportation plan

Want to know if your favorite road project was recommended? It will not get funded without the blessing of TPO (remember James White Parkway to Sevier County?).

The Fiscal Year 2026-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) was adopted by the TPO Executive Board at its meeting on October 22.

Projects identified within the TIP will be funded and implemented over the next four years and range from roadway modernization and road widening to safety improvements and multi-modal facilities. The plan includes a description and cost for each phase (e.g. design/ engineering, right-of-way acquisition, construction, capital purchases) that will occur within that timeframe.

The adopted plan and appendices can be found at knoxtpo.org.

Grownup alert: Old Sevier Pub Crawl is Saturday

The Old Sevier Halloween Pub Crawl is tomorrow – Saturday, November 1, 2025, for a free all-day crawl through your favorite Sevier Avenue haunts.

@alliancebrewing

@flybynightknox

@hiwirebrewing_knx

@honeybeecoffeeco

@printshopbeer

@redbudkitchenknox

@sevieraveburgerco

@southcoastpizzaknoxville

@southsidegarageknox

@thepinkcactusknox

@trailheadbeer

Grab a passport at any participating location, and collect 6+ punches on the card for a chance to win a prize package. Check the pages of participating businesses for any potential deals and specials. Costumes encouraged – good times guaranteed.

Notes and Quotes

Ijams Nature Center will celebrate 50 years at an Ijams Homecoming on Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This free event will feature fun, hands-on activities for all ages, historic materials, guided hikes, refreshments and more at the Ijams Visitor Center, 2915 Island Home Ave. in South Knoxville.

Volunteer Workday at Seven Islands State Birding Park, Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-noon. Work will consist of cutting and removing invasive plant species, including privet, Autumn Olive, multiflora rose, Winter Creeper, honeysuckle and locust trees. Work gloves available along with some tools or bring your own. Info: 715-630-6848 or register online here.

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, is has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Quote: “Thanks for the memories, Jane Goodall.” – Chimpanzees everywhere

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.