Jane Goodall, a prominent primatologist, passed away in her sleep on October 1, 2025, at the age of 91. She was on a speaking tour in Los Angeles.

Goodall is known for her groundbreaking research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. Her work has transformed our understanding of primate behavior and challenged perceptions of human-animal differences. Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute to advocate for animal rights and environmental conservation.

Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Bill Street posted a moving tribute to Goodall on the day of her passing:

Zoo Knoxville’s Gorilla Valley/ Chimp Ridge houses chimpanzee families. A Free Encounter is open every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

