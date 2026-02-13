Love Stinks is still going strong, and we are taking names and donations until the end of the day on 2/14!!

Our cats are getting to work this week to make sure your ex’s are buried in an extra stinky surprise.

Scan the QR code with your phone’s camera, or visit https://humanesocietytennessee.networkforgood.com/…/295… to donate and leave your ex’s name in the notes!!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram

