This commissioned painting was years in the making.

Once upon a time, a couple listened to the call of the mountains, finding comfort, love, and a connection between. As the romance continued, he remembered an overlook in the Smokies and wanted to share it with a special moment. With much planning and some anxiety, a proposal was “popped” with the most beautiful backdrop in the land.

With so much to be done, she decided to surprise him with a painting from that wonderful place as a wedding gift, from an artist whose work they both loved, me.

The secret, perfect pieces all fell into place.

Now the rest of the story…

Upon receiving this request to paint, Chris and I set out to see/paint the location one summer evening. It was a quiet (no people) place to set up. A cute convertible pulled up with an elderly couple to see the view. To Chris’s surprise, the man quickly handed him his phone and said, “Here, take my picture!”

Fumbling, Chris was able to aim right before the man dropped to one knee and proposed to the lady. She said yes, we all shared a congratulations, and off they sped! I painted, the crowd came, and the sunset glorified.

Happy Valentine’s Day and happily ever after.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that caught their interest, hoping it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

