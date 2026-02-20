Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is welcoming local students to take part in a unique hands-on learning opportunity this spring. The organization will host its Spring Humane Education Camp from March 9–12, 2026, open to all 6th–12th graders in Knoxville and surrounding communities, including public, private, and homeschooled students.

The four-day camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is designed to introduce teens and pre-teens to the world of animal welfare. Campers will learn about animal body language and emotions, daily kennel routines, enrichment, finances, dog and cat handling, and the behind-the-scenes work required to care for shelter pets. They’ll also explore possible career paths within the field.

This program is offered free of charge, thanks to generous support from Y-12 Credit Union. All snacks, supplies, and a camp t-shirt are provided, making the experience accessible to families across the region.

The heart of the camp centers on fostering empathy. “We believe that by educating the next generation of advocates, we take a small but meaningful step toward creating a world where all animals are treated humanely, with compassion and respect,” said KaDee Andreasen, Development Director at HSTV. “When young people understand an animal’s needs and emotional cues, it shapes the way they treat pets, and each other, for years to come.” Space is limited, and an application is required for consideration.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/springhumanecamp.

For more information, email kandreasen@humanesocietytennessee.org

Pet Tip: A wagging tail doesn’t always mean a happy dog, look at the whole body: loose muscles = friendly, stiff posture = caution.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

