The concept of combining chicken and broth can be traced to ancient civilizations, with even the Greeks and Romans attributing medicinal properties to it. European settlers brought their soup recipes to America, and chicken noodle soup was a staple during the depression. Today, the tasty concoction is definitely a comfort food, especially during these wintry days, and yes, it still is expected to help heal wintry ills.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients

2 TBS butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 ½ cups carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

2- 32 oz containers of chicken broth

1 TBS Chicken Better than Bouillon

12 oz bag of wide egg noodles

1 can of cream of chicken soup

1 tsp dried Thyme

1 tsp Nature’s Seasoning

3 cups cooked chicken

Directions

Add 2 TBS butter to a large pot. Sauté onion, carrots, and celery for 5 minutes Add 2-32 oz containers of Chicken Broth and 1 TBS Chicken Better than Bouillon. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and cook for 9 minutes. Add 1 can of cream of chicken soup, thyme, and Nature’s Seasoning. Add 3 cups cooked chicken. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes.

Ingredients are in the Food City cart.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

Comments may be sent to dishingitoutktt@gmail.com and follow Aneisa on Instagram for more recipe ideas @ aneisarolen

