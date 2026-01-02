Humane Society Tennessee Valley thanks friends at Fountain City Finance for thinking of their animals during the holiday season!

They collected monetary donations and supplies from the HSTV wish list to gift some life-saving supplies for the animals in our care!

Their kindness and generosity are duplicatable! Please take a look at our donations link.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

