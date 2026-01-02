Mr. Arvin E. Brown passed away on December 30, 2025, at age 96. He and his wife, Sabra, raised their family in Powell and loved the community. Before her death in 2022, the couple teamed with Carol Evans of Legacy Parks Foundation to donate some 12 acres for the creation of what became the Angora Frog Farm.

Located on Brickyard Road in Powell, the park is now owned by Knox County. Evans helped create deed restrictions to preserve the land for public use and Legacy Parks developed the whimsical park around a natural surface walking trail. It’s totally unique with play structures linked to a storybook about “Arvin,” a frog with hair who finds friends and a home in Powell.

The land has a spring-fed stream and mature trees. It was an amazing gift.

Mr. Brown was born in 1929 – at the start of the Great Depression. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a longtime member of Powell United Methodist Church. His full obituary is here.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 3, at Lynnhurst Cemetery, meeting at the graveside at 12:45 p.m. for a 1 p.m. service.

Hurricane Helene debris along Nolichucky River

Keep the TN River Beautiful organized a cleanup of the Nolichucky River near Greeneville, Tennessee, on December 27, 2025 – the final cleanup of last year.

“What an inspiring and incredible day,” wrote Kathleen Gibi, executive director and boat captain. “Yesterday we had the honor of joining Keep Greene Beautiful and many other partners to remove debris from the Nolichucky River that was left by Hurricane Helene.

“In all, 32 volunteers removed 3,802 pounds of trash, including 37 bags of litter, 28 tires (two of which were large tractor tires), 890 pounds of scrap metal, 205 pounds of random plastic and much more.”

The group gathered at Chuckey Doak Middle School, Afton, Tennessee. Gibi said they would return. “This portion of the Nolichucky River is inspirational itself, with the whitewater rapids facing stunning mountain views nearly the entire route.”

Volunteers included public officials: state Rep. David Hawk, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Town of Greenville Mayor Cal Doty and Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, who brought his tractor to haul heavy items to the dumpster.

Notes & Quotes

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, is has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s January Saturday Spruce Up is coming to northeast Knoxville, Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will pick up litter at the East Town Crossing Shopping Center, 4710 Centerline Dr., Knoxville. All willing volunteers are welcomed. Register here. (so KKB knows how many supplies to bring).

Quote: “Writers: A principle or belief is a tenet, not a tenant.” – David Keim, who wrote 10 New Year’s Resolutions for others and posted them on Facebook. This is No. 8.

