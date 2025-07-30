Our weekly Book Whisperer or a sometimes ‘substitute’ book reviewer will venture into two main categories of novels for recommendation: fiction and non-fiction, each with many styles or genres of writing. This week, we are sharing those styles so as readers search for titles or genres, they can know what each entails.

When we are reading fiction, we are involved in imaginative storytelling, where the events and characters are made up although they may be inspired by real life.

Major fiction genres:

Literary fiction – Character-driven, often exploring deep themes; emphasizes language and style.

– Character-driven, often exploring deep themes; emphasizes language and style. Mystery/crime – Focuses on solving a crime or uncovering secrets (e.g., detective novels).

– Focuses on solving a crime or uncovering secrets (e.g., detective novels). Thriller/suspense – Fast-paced, high-stakes, often involving danger or espionage.

– Fast-paced, high-stakes, often involving danger or espionage. Science fiction (sci-fi) – Explores futuristic, technological or extraterrestrial scenarios.

– Explores futuristic, technological or extraterrestrial scenarios. Fantasy – Set in imaginary worlds with magic, mythical creatures or supernatural elements.

– Set in imaginary worlds with magic, mythical creatures or supernatural elements. Romance – Focuses on romantic relationships, often with emotional arcs and happy endings.

– Focuses on romantic relationships, often with emotional arcs and happy endings. Historical fiction – Set in a specific historical time period, with fictional characters/ events.

– Set in a specific historical time period, with fictional characters/ events. Horror – Designed to frighten or unsettle, often involving supernatural elements.

– Designed to frighten or unsettle, often involving supernatural elements. Adventure – Features action, danger and exploration, often in exotic settings.

– Features action, danger and exploration, often in exotic settings. Young adult (YA) – Aimed at teen readers; themes of identity, coming-of-age and relationships.

– Aimed at teen readers; themes of identity, coming-of-age and relationships. Dystopian – Often overlaps with sci-fi or YA; depicts oppressive or ruined societies.

– Often overlaps with sci-fi or YA; depicts oppressive or ruined societies. Magical realism – Real-world settings with subtle magical or surreal elements.

Non-fiction is based on real events, facts or ideas — meant to inform, explain or persuade.

Major non-fiction genres:

Biography – A factual account of someone’s life, written by someone else.

– A factual account of someone’s life, written by someone else. Autobiography/ memoir – A person’s own life story or a focused reflection on part of it.

– A person’s own life story or a focused reflection on part of it. History – Analysis or narrative of past events and people.

– Analysis or narrative of past events and people. Self-help – Guides for improving one’s life, mindset, habits or skills.

– Guides for improving one’s life, mindset, habits or skills. Philosophy – Explores ideas about existence, knowledge, ethics and logic.

– Explores ideas about existence, knowledge, ethics and logic. Religion/ spirituality – Covers beliefs, practices and religious teachings.

– Covers beliefs, practices and religious teachings. Science & nature – Explains natural phenomena, scientific discoveries or theories.

– Explains natural phenomena, scientific discoveries or theories. Politics & current events – Analyzes governments, policies or societal issues.

– Analyzes governments, policies or societal issues. Travel writing – Describes journeys, cultures and places.

– Describes journeys, cultures and places. True crime – Real-life crime stories, often investigative in tone.

– Real-life crime stories, often investigative in tone. Business & economics – Focuses on finance, entrepreneurship, markets or strategy.

– Focuses on finance, entrepreneurship, markets or strategy. Health & wellness – Covers physical, mental and emotional well-being.

– Covers physical, mental and emotional well-being. Cookbooks/ food writing – Recipes, techniques or food culture.

When you look for recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store, you can also search by the genre or style you want to read.

