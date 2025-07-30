The early weeks of the 2025 high school football season are chock full of premier matchups. The latter weeks carry just as much pop. What’s between the bookends is no slouch.

So, with that, dig into the Top 20 Games of the Season …

Maryville at Alcoa — Week 1 (Aug. 22)

The Battle of Pistol Creek is roughly 100 years old and features two of the most storied programs in TSSAA high school football history. In fact, Alcoa leads the TSSAA in all-time football titles won with 23. Maryville ranks second at 17. This high-profile rivalry was played in Week 10 last season. It returns to Week 1 this season for the first time since 2006. Alcoa defeated Maryville last year, 24-17.

Anderson County at Powell — Week 1 (Aug. 22)

These two championship-caliber programs will play against each other in the season opener for a fifth consecutive year. One thing is guaranteed: offense. Powell and AC have combined for 50 points or more in each of their 2021-24 meetings. This year’s matchup will feature veteran QB Deuce Rodgers of Powell — a 6-3, 240-pound, dual-threat senior — against the promise-filled ability of Anderson County freshman QB J.D. Gillum, the head coach’s son.

Farragut vs. Sevier County — Week 1 (Saturday, Aug. 23)

The first annual FirstBank Football Classic features Class 5A defending champion Sevier County — fresh off a 15-0 run last fall — against a Class 6A Farragut team which found some serious momentum late in the 2024 season that the Admirals hope spills into this campaign. Nevertheless, the contest will pit two of the state’s top 2027 QBs in Cooper Newman (Sevier County) and Corbin Hobson (Farragut).

Catholic at Anderson County — Week 2 (Thursday, Aug. 28)

The slate of games for Anderson County in 2025 is second to none. Less than a week after taking on 5A power Powell, the Mavericks will welcome Division II-AAA program Catholic in the two teams’ first meeting since their old Region 2-4A days back in 2016. Interesting side note: Catholic star wideout Tyreek King, who is a Tennessee commit, is a cousin of Anderson County running back Jayzon Thompson. Both players shared the 5Star Preps 2023 Offensive Underclassman of the Year award.

Lenoir City at Loudon — Week 2 (Aug. 29)

This century-long rivalry just keeps getting better and is one of the best gameday environments you’ll experience. In an ever-changing landscape of high school athletics, where city and county boundary lines continue to blur, you can still sense the strength of community in Lenoir City and Loudon. This “Battle of the Bridge” means something in these two cities. And last year’s game ended in as wild of a finish as you could ever dream up.

Oak Ridge at Clinton — Week 2 (Aug. 29)

New Clinton head coach Jake Dawson will get his first taste of this long standing rivalry, which Oak Ridge has owned of late. The Dragons’ last win in the series came in 2009. But you should still come for the tension of this matchup, and you’ll see three future Division I pass-catchers at work in Oak Ridge TE Malik Howard, Oak Ridge wideout Will Pressley and Clinton wide receiver Bryson Maddox.

Halls at Powell — Week 3 (Sept. 4)

The Battle for Emory Road is one of Knoxville’s best rivalries, no question. Whether the schools are facing off in ping pong or football, it’s going to be heated and it’s going to be good theater. Halls is looking to break an eight-game losing streak in the series. This year, Powell has 5A championship hopes. But so does Halls. Both teams are loaded with star power and Division I prospects. Don’t miss it.

Webb at Grace — Week 5 (Thursday, Sept. 18)

Webb vs. Grace has become the new Webb-Catholic rivalry — in football, at least. Grace Christian got a hard-earned, 24-19 win over the Spartans last season. Webb’s program, though, is trending back to where it used to be. And Webb senior WR/DB Shavar Young, a Clemson commit, is worth the price of admission — as is Grace RB Terrion Thomas, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last year and had more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Farragut at Maryville — Week 5 (Sept. 19)

Just floating this contest out there, because the Admirals have given Maryville some problems the last four years. Maryville won just 28-21 over Farragut in the 2021 Class 6A quarterfinals. The next year, Maryville won, 41-28. Farragut toppled Maryville, 13-10, in Week 11 of the 2023 season — and nearly repeated the feat in the final regular season game of 2024, only to fall 28-21 at Maryville.

Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman — Week 5 (Sept. 19)

Pigeon Forge won the 2021 meeting. Gatlinburg-Pittman won the matchups the last three years. This Sevier County rivalry will be in the picturesque setting of what G-P terms “The Mountain Thicket.” Making the journey to G-P to sit in the stands and enjoy the view is a must-do for any area high school football fan. But to do it during the Tigers-Highlanders’ rivalry is an added bonus.

Harriman at Rockwood — Week 5 (Sept. 19)

You can’t go wrong with the state’s oldest rivalry, right? Right. But this year’s game could be special. The youth-laden Rockwood team from 2024 should be even better this fall. And Harriman, well, it could be feeling re-energized under new coach Kwayu Graham.

Greeneville at Sevier County — Week 6 (Sept. 25)

Had this game been played in 2024, it might have been an all-timer. Last year, Greeneville had a Mr. Football finalist running back in Carson Quillen and Sevier County would have been building toward what ended up being a state-championship season full of dramatic comebacks. Still, though, the matchup set in Week 6 of 2025 will be the marquee game on Sept. 25. Greeneville is a 4A state power led by experienced QB Caden Baugh and Tennessee defensive back commit Zaydyn Anderson, whose speed makes him fun to watch on offense, too. Sevier County returns a wealth of talent from 2024, received a few key transfers and still plays through the leadership of 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman, a Power Four prospect.

Morristown East vs. Morristown West — Week 6 (Sept. 26)

The rivalry has been set in Week 1 the last four years but got moved deeper into the season. And we’re here for it. By Week 6, both teams should be in peak form. Opening-week games oftentimes are mired by turnovers and cramps. Morristown East stunned the Trojans in 2024. Can MoWest get revenge?

William Blount at Heritage — Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 2)

Alcoa-Maryville isn’t the only big Blount County rivalry. Heritage and William Blount’s annual contest carries quite a bit of weight in their respective communities, and the winner of the Battle of the Bell has been Heritage in two of the last three years. Heritage expects big things in 2025. William Blount does, too. This game will kick off the October portion of the state’s schedule with what should be a classic.

Central at Halls — Week 9 (Oct. 16)

Many eyes have been on Halls in this 2025 preseason and for good reason. The Red Devils have some serious pieces in place to make a run come late fall. But the Battle of Black Oak Ridge — this contest between Central and Halls — could be the Bobcats’ chance to redirect some attention their way. Moreover, at this point in the regular season, Halls and Central should be jockeying for prime playoff spots out of a deep Region 2-5A.

McCallie at Catholic — Week 9 (Oct. 17)

McCallie has won state championships in five of the last six years and has a roster that could be mistaken for a mid-major college. It’s that good and that deep in Division I prospects and commits. Catholic, though, has improved its facilities, its coaching staff and its roster strength since the end of the 2024 season. Come for the future stars of Power Four college football. Stay for the possibility of an upset.

Gibbs at Fulton — Week 9 (Oct. 17)

Gibbs has won the last two meetings with Fulton. And with this matchup placed late in the regular season, that means playoff seeding or a playoff spot will be on the line. So keep an eye on this Region 2-4A contest come Week 9. Could be a big one.

Oak Ridge at Maryville — Week 11 (Oct. 30)

Oak Ridge and Maryville have been scrimmage buddies in recent years. Now, they’re Region 2-6A rivals. Oak Ridge, which reached the 5A semifinals last year, jumps to 6A this season in the new TSSAA classification cycle and will face Maryville for the first time since 2012. Fun fact: Oak Ridge coach Derek Rang played football at Maryville and was a part of three state championships under then-coach George Quarles.

Powell at West — Week 11 (Oct. 30)

Powell won a Class 5A state championship in 2021. West won it in each of the next two seasons. Along the way, and even last season, West and Powell played big-time, big-boy football matchups that entertained the masses. This meeting should be more of the same. And, who knows, it just may decide the Region 2-5A championship again.

Alcoa at Anderson County — Week 11 (Oct. 31)

You knew this one was coming. When news broke that Alcoa would be jumping from 3A — where it had won the last 10 consecutive Class 3A state championships — to 4A starting in 2025, the imagination of the collective football community in East Tennessee began conjuring what-if thoughts of Alcoa and Anderson County playing in the same region. And then the TSSAA placed them in the same region. And then the scheduling powers created an Alcoa-AC region game in Week 11. Pundits predict this to be the Region 2-4A Championship Game. Much has to happen for both programs throughout the first 10 weeks of the season for that scenario to ultimately happen. But if it does … sheesh. What a spectacle that will be to behold on Halloween.

BONUS GAME

Coalfield at Oliver Springs — Week 11 (Oct. 31)

This small-town rivalry has become the preeminent Class 1A clash in East Tennessee over the last few years. Coalfield fended off OS twice in two tightly contested games in 2024 after suffering heartbreak to OS in the 2023 playoffs. Now, these two are set to face off on the final week of the regular season once again. Will a 1-seed be on the line?

