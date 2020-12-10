Holiday events continue around the region

This weekend sees some holiday events wrapping up and others just getting starting. The menu has something for everyone.

Dec 11-12 Museum of Appalachia: A Candlelight Christmas , 4–9 p.m. The centerpiece of this holiday event is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. The cabins will be adorned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion. Activities will include storytelling, live nativity, music, and wagon rides. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, sorghum making, apple butter churning, and more. Please reserve tickets in advance here or by calling 865-494-7680. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing and attendees are asked to wear masks at all times.

, 4–9 p.m. The centerpiece of this holiday event is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. The cabins will be adorned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion. Activities will include storytelling, live nativity, music, and wagon rides. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, sorghum making, apple butter churning, and more. Please reserve tickets in advance here or by calling 865-494-7680. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing and attendees are asked to wear masks at all times. Ending Dec. 12 Oak Ridge Art Center: Gallery of Holiday Shops Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. To allow for social distancing and other COVID considerations, appointments can be made for individuals or small groups in advance to shop for special hand-made items for gifting. Appointments are not required, but there is a possibility of a wait as numbers in the gallery will be monitored. Participants are asked to please wear masks. Go here for more information or call 865-482-1441.

Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. To allow for social distancing and other COVID considerations, appointments can be made for individuals or small groups in advance to shop for special hand-made items for gifting. Appointments are not required, but there is a possibility of a wait as numbers in the gallery will be monitored. Participants are asked to please wear masks. Go here for more information or call 865-482-1441. Through Dec. 25 Clarence Brown Theatre: Capote’s A Christmas Memory. The University of Tennessee Department of Theatre presents Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” read by Carol Mayo Jenkins, recorded on location at the Mabry Hazen House, and directed by John Sipes. The free, streaming recording is available now through Dec. 25. In conjunction with the reading, a “Full Belly Fund” virtual food drive has been set up with Second Harvest to provide food for the community. To watch “A Christmas Memory” and to donate to the Full Belly Fund go here.

Ongoing events include Zoo Lights Knoxville at Zoo Knoxville running through Jan. 3 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission with children 2 and under admitted free. Members receive a $2 discount. The zoo will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan.1. Go here to purchase tickets or call 865-637-5331.

Also running through Jan. 3 is the Downtown Knoxville Peppermint Trail. Follow the peppermints along the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville to discover all sorts of treats featuring the favorite red-and-white candy, plus plenty of gingerbread, cinnamon, cranberry, apple spice and other holiday flavors. Boutiques and gift shops sell holiday T-shirts, soaps and scented candles. Go here to find out more.

For info on other events or to shop the online holiday sale, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.