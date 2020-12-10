Parkwest limits non-urgent hospitalization

In response to the surge in COVID-19 patients, Parkwest Medical Center has opted to postpone non-urgent cases through December. Here is the Parkwest statement:

“Each of Covenant Health’s nine acute-care hospitals is responsible for assessing and responding to its COVID-19 situation in the best way possible to support its own individual situation.

“Parkwest Medical Center has made the decision to postpone non-urgent cases that require overnight stays in order to reallocate patient care resources for unprecedented COVID-19 patient volumes. Ahead of scheduled surgical appointments, procedures are being evaluated on a daily basis by a team of administration and medical staff leaders. A cap on scheduled cases will be extended through the end of the year to redirect resources and reschedule procedures.

“This surge in cases was expected during this holiday season.

“Parkwest remains prepared to meet the medical needs of the community and has the ability to collaborate with other Covenant Health hospitals if additional services are needed. This can include transferring patients to another Covenant Health hospital if needed on a case-by-case basis. Parkwest Medical Center is open as usual to provide safe care for our patients, and we continue to take extra precautions to keep patients, employees and visitors safe in all of our care settings.”

Information provided by the marketing department of Covenant Health