Week Three of high school football offered some more nail-biter outcomes. We will look at the results from a spotlighted game.

Halls at Powell — Week 3: The Battle for Emory Road had Halls looking to break an eight-game losing streak in the series. Powell 32, Knoxville Halls 13.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the more local East Division scores.

Alcoa 52, Gibbs 7

Anderson Co. 46, Knoxville Fulton 0

Boyd Buchanan 42, Lakeway Christian 10

Bradley Central 49, Hardin Valley 0

CAK 28, Notre Dame 10

Heritage 35, South-Doyle 14

Karns 37, Campbell Co. 0

Knoxville Carter 63, Union Co. 26

Knoxville Catholic 42, Lipscomb Academy 20

Knoxville Central 29, Knoxville West 21

Knoxville Grace 42, Chattanooga Christian 21

Loudon 15, Kingston 9

Maryville 56, Bearden 0

Oak Ridge 56, Lenoir City 6

Silverdale 62, Knoxville Webb 16

News and Notes

Rival Thursday and Friday this week: Thursday, Sept. 11 will have Alcoa at West and Friday, Sept. 12 will have Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge.

