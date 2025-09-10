Our Maggie Lamb, also known as Young Dolly, was recognized and interviewed at the Tennessee Valley Fair during the Fair Food Judging by Frank Murphy. Then her friend Mattie Thompson was crowned Fairest of the Fair Jr! Finally, Maggie performed with the Holston Show Choir!

Lots of rides and animals filled in the other times!!!

On another note, Maggie and her fellow Cinderella sisters came together in a watch party for their friend and coach, Cassandra Donegan, who was competing in the Miss America Pageant. Their evening was complete when Donegan won the title.

Mom April Lamb reflected, “What a night with these Cinderella Sisters! They cheered her on and Cassandra Donegan won the ultimate crown! If you want to see the impact this young woman has already had, just watch these girls!!! We are so proud of her and excited to see her year as Miss America!!!”

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

If you would like to provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, you can contact news@knoxtntoday.com.