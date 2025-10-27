Week 10 of high school football featured teams securing their spot in their division playoffs. Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week).

Here are a few East Division scores of interest.

East

Alcoa 42, Knoxville Carter 0

Anderson Co. 49, South Doyle 27

Boyd Buchanan 32, CAK 7

Coalfield 35, Greenback 0

Dobyns Bennett 34, Bearden 7

Gibbs 17, Heritage 14

Hardin Valley 42, Cleveland 27

Knoxville Catholic 28, CPA 26

Knoxville Central 40, William Blount 39

Knoxville Fulton 59, Union Co. 6

Knoxville Grace 15, Lakeway Christian 0

Knoxville Halls 66, Campbell Co. 13

Knoxville Webb 34, Chattanooga Christian 26

Knoxville West 42, Karns 7

Maryville 43, Bradley Central 7

Meigs Co. 47, Austin East 6

Oak Ridge 45, Farragut 21

Powell 59, Clinton 28

Providence Christian 38, Concord Christian 28

Sevier Co. 42, Huntington, WV 26

More Football News and Notes

TSWA/USA Today high school football state rankings can be found at 5StarPreps.

Be sure to watch WBIR for Rivalry Thursday and Friday live coverage.

Rivalry games this week are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30: Powell at West, and on Friday, Oct. 31: Alcoa at Anderson County

News and Notes Other Sports

Golf championship results: Boys’ Golf and Girls’ Golf

Soccer: High school girls’ soccer regional and state championship brackets: here.

Volleyball: High school girls’ volleyball regional and state championship brackets: here.

