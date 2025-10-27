Community residents need to remain aware of changes to their neighborhoods as decided by Knoxville City Council. Through the “Recode Knoxville” process and subsequent city council ordinances, the RN-1 and RN-2 districts have been modified.

One of the modifications is to allow middle housing — a term referring to a range of housing types larger than a single-family home but smaller than a large apartment building. It includes structures like duplexes, triplexes, and cottage courts.

The city council has approved a Single-Family Attached Dwelling Ordinance Amendment 7-B-25-OA. This amendment proposes adding a new dwelling type, Single-Family Attached, to the Knoxville City Code, arguing that it diversifies housing options and increases homeownership opportunities. The edit to the definition of Single-Family Attached Dwelling states: “A structure containing one dwelling unit attached at an interior side lot line by a vertical party wall to one other dwelling unit, for a maximum of two units. Each dwelling is located on a separate lot. A single-family attached dwelling is not a townhouse.”

There have been several community reactions to these proposals/ approvals, one from the Fountain City Town Hall.

The Fountain City Town Hall board of directors sent a letter to the city council, requesting the removal of RN-1 and RN-2 districts from the ordinance.

FOUNTAIN CITY TOWN HALL INC.

P.O. BOX 18392 KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37928

On behalf of the board of Fountain City Town Hall Inc., we respectfully submit the following comments regarding the proposed Single-Family Attached Dwelling Ordinance Amendment 7-B-25-OA. At a recent meeting, our organization’s board voted unanimously to request the removal of the RN-1 and RN-2 zoning districts from the ordinance. RN-1 and RN-2 districts, designated as “Single-Family Residential Neighborhood Zoning Districts”, are not consistent with the purpose, intent, or development patterns of Single-Family Attached Dwellings.

While we support the goal of expanding homeownership opportunities, we believe this objective should be achieved in a way that respects the established distinctions between zoning districts, particularly in terms of design, scale, and neighborhood character.

Although RN-1 and RN-2 zoning districts allow duplexes as a special use, the physical and visual impact of Single-Family Attached Dwellings is significantly different. Transitioning from a single lot with one duplex to two separate lots with attached single-family homes alters many key design elements. For example, the change from a single driveway to two driveways – especially in areas with reduced minimum lot widths (37.5 feet in RN-1 and 25 feet in RN-2) – can have a dramatic effect on neighborhood aesthetics and cohesion. Each lot’s required 10-foot driveway and 15-foot curb cut only amplify this impact. Single-Family Attached Dwellings more closely resemble townhouse developments in both form and function. As such, they should be in zoning districts that are specifically intended to accommodate townhouses. In fact, the “peer jurisdictions” cited in the Planning Commission’s staff report only permit these dwelling types in districts where townhouses are also allowed.

For these reasons, we respectfully urge city council to remove RN-1 and RN-2 from the Single-Family Attached Dwelling Ordinance.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Joyce D. Lee, chair, Fountain City Town Hall

Board of Directors

Fountain City Town Hall Inc.

