World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: One meeting today: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here

National Mentoring Month: National Month recognitions go through the official government process of passing a law by Congress or issuing a proclamation by the President.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to venues and performances across Tennessee, featuring up-to-date listings for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Tennessee Travel Information: As you make travel plans, get information on all travel issues across Tennessee, here.

Local headlines

Visit Knoxville published the 2026 Guide. The free 2026 Official Knoxville Visitors Guide is now available.

MLK Events: Organized by the MLK Commemorative Commission, you may find more information and a video here. Currently, a Gallery of Arts Tribute, January 2-31, is at The Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, Knoxville.

The annual MLK Parade/ March and Juneteenth Celebration: Event will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026. View this link for parade, vendor, and pageant signups: https://mlkknox.org/parade/

Local: Three local news sources can provide the news headlines from the area: WBIR, WATE, WVLT.

Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville: This immersive show is closed temporarily due to storm damage. More information here.

Outdoor Knoxville: A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon: City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Historic Headlines

On this date, January 20, several notable events have occurred. Here are a few.

Key Inaugurations:

1937: Franklin D. Roosevelt (first president inaugurated in January).

1989: George H.W. Bush.

1993 & 1997: Bill Clinton (first term and second term).

2001 & 2005: George W. Bush (first and second terms).

2009: Barack Obama (first term).

2017: Donald Trump (first term).

2021: Joe Biden (first term).

2025: Donald Trump (second term).

World Historical Events:

The Iran Hostage Crisis Ends (1981)

First MLK Day (1986)

First Talking Motion Picture Outdoors (1929):In Old Arizona

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source, with many other media outlets providing versions of each daily headline.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.