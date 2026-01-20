On Friday, January 16, 2026, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported tree fallen onto a vehicle in West Knox County. Upon arrival, crews discovered a large tree had fallen onto Mourfield Road off Westland and crushed the cab of a passing pickup. Crews used a large wrecker along with lots of chainsaw work to free the occupant who was alert and appeared to be uninjured, according to initial reports from Rural Metro. “It took crews several hours to free the driver and Knox County even longer to clear the roadway.” WATE-TV reporter Kayla Precht has a more detailed story here.

City Council to review decreased lot size on Gallaher View

Knoxville City Council meets today (1/20/26) at 6 p.m. Agenda items include an appeal initiated by Lee Hume and the West Hills Community Association to overturn action by the Board of Zoning Appeals to decrease the minimum required lot width per townhouse dwelling unit from 20 feet to 9.5 feet for property at 962 N. Gallaher View Drive.

Notes & Quotes

ChocolateFest ahead. Details here.

Knox Planning has started revising the 2026 One Year Plan with meetings scheduled online: Friday, January 23, at noon and Thursday, January 29, at 6 p.m. Info here. If you have questions, contact Jessie Hillman at 856-215-3082 or jessie.hillman@knoxplanning.org

Quote: “I knew in third grade I wanted to coach. … I wanted to be like a Bear Bryant kind of coach. But when I was waxing staff tables at IUP, I never really thought this was possible. But I just kept working and things happened, and here we are.” – Curt Cignetti, 64, Indiana University football coach for just two years, after winning the national championship.

