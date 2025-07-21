HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: EU sanctions Russia/ N. Korea bans foreign tourists from new resort/ Pakistan flooding. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: PBS & NPR lose federal funding/ Edge of Space diver dies paragliding/ Tax changes coming with new budget. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress: At work with two committee meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up-to-date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Knoxville Peace meet and greet: On behalf of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, the city of Knoxville is inviting the community to a Knoxville Peace meet and greet Wednesday, July 23, 5:30 p.m. Logan Temple AME Zion Church. 2744 Selma Avenue. This is an opportunity for residents to meet NICJR and Knoxville Peace staff members, understand their mission of community violence intervention, and learn about their work that is underway in Knoxville.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: City of Knoxville is offering free event for ages 2-12 every Wednesday in June and July, 10-1 p.m. This Wednesday’s Park Event is at World’s Fair Park. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

The New K-25 History Center: The new 7,500 square foot facility features interactive exhibits with more than 250 original artifacts, all sharing the incredible story of the men and women who constructed and operated a site that helped to end a global war and power America. K-25 History Center: Enriching Uranium, Empowering America.

Weather: Still hot with 50/50 chance for rain. According to the National Weather Service, today we have 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92, low around 73. Tuesday’s high is about the same with a little less chance for precipitation.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.