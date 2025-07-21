A fascinating study published recently suggests that your ability to sit down on the floor and then stand back up — without using your hands, knees or other support — can predict your risk of death over the next 12 years. A demonstration video of the test can be viewed here. (Note: The video is in Portuguese, but English subtitles are available). This article is intended for those 70 years or older and for those that want to be 70 or older someday.

Participants were scored on a scale of 0 to 10 based on how easily they could complete the movement. Using your hands, knees or twisting into a kneeling position reduced the score. Those who could sit and stand fluidly, without assistance, received the highest scores — approaching a 10, which reflects near-athletic ability.

The study followed 4,200 individuals aged 46 to 75, all without current disabilities. Over 12 years, the death rate for those with a perfect score of 10 was just 3.7%. In contrast, individuals with the lowest scores faced a mortality rate as high as 42%. The risk of death increased progressively for each point lost on the scale.

Why is this test a strong predictor of health outcomes?

As we age, we gradually lose muscle strength, flexibility, balance and bone density. These are precisely the abilities required to perform the sitting-rising test. The test, therefore, serves as a quick functional snapshot of overall physical health and resilience.

The good news: starting in your 30s to 50s, you can significantly influence how you age. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and getting adequate sleep can all delay the onset of frailty and preserve function well into your 80s or 90s.

The bad news: neglecting your health can accelerate decline. A sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and lack of physical activity can bring the “grim reaper” knocking as early as your 60s or 70s.

The takeaway?

Any investment you make in healthy habits today pays dividends — not just in longevity, but in the quality of life. Aging is inevitable, but how you age is, to a large extent, up to you.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

