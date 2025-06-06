HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Abandoned ship burning off Alaskan coast: The Morning Midas was carrying 3,000 cars, including 800 electric vehicles from China to Mexico when it caught fire and the 22 crew members could not contain it, abandoning ship by lifeboat. The lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles can overheat causing fires that spread rapidly producing toxic gases that make the fires difficult and dangerous to extinguish.

National headlines:

Travel ban prohibits entry from 12 countries: Signed by President Trump, the ban does prohibits citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, but there are some exceptions including green card holders, dual citizens, certain athletes, refugees seeking asylum, and a few others scenarios. The ban goes into effect on Monday and bars travel to the United States by citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Travel will be limited from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

State headlines:

Free ‘Baby in the Back’ car hangtag: Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, state Rep. Scott Cepicky, the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Safety and AAA have urged parents and caregivers to utilize the free ‘Baby in the Back’ car hangtag program to help reduce heat-related illnesses and deaths in children during the summer months. Tennesseans can request free hangtags online through the Secretary of State’s office by visiting https://sos.tn.gov/requesthangtags.

Tags will also be available through the Department of Health at all local health departments, and the Tennessee Office of Vital Records. The Department of Safety will also distribute the hangtags at Driver Services Centers, Tennessee Highway Patrol District Headquarters, and upcoming Tennessee Highway Safety Office events, including Car Seat Checkpoints. Drivers can also stop by their local Tennessee AAA branch to pick up a free “Baby in the Back” hangtag while supplies last. To find your local branch, visit: AAA.com/branches. To view the Summer Safety Announcement in its entirety, please click here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny today, but stormy through the weekend: According to the National Weather Service, sunny, hot with high around 85. Thunderstorms coming late tonight with low of 69 and storms continuing on Saturday with a high of 81. Showers and thunderstorms continue through the weekend, decreasing Monday.

First Friday Art Walk (June 6, schedules vary place to place) Downtown Knox ArtWalk is a free casual evening of art, music, food, fun, and community. Take a look at the list of events and decide where you want to start.

Free Fishing Day – Concord Park and Fountain City Lake. For this one day out of the year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency requires no license for fishers to come out and cast a rod! Tailored for every experience level, you can either bring your tackle box ready to go or receive instruction from experts on the water and its inhabitants. The Cove will also be home to several themed activities that day from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fountain City Lake will have events and prizes for the fishing day from 9 a.m.- noon.

Pagliacci – A.K Bissell Park This opera is a play within a play. The troupe of clowns gets into town to give a performance and the action that happens off stage ends up playing out on stage. Love, betrayal, murder all make this versimo opera a classic you won’t want to miss. 7-8 p.m., 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

