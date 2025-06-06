Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 7, and Fountain City Town Hall is hosting its Annual Fishing Day Event for the community at Fountain City Lake, 9 a.m.- noon. The fishing tournament and prizes are sponsored by Hawg Molly Fishing and Mynatt Funeral Home is sponsoring 120 donuts and waters for the day of the event.

