Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: Indonesia Volcano/ Unpredictable wars/ For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Karen Read trial/ Student visa screening/ Hurricane Eric/ Virginia primary/ Honda recalls vehicles/ Mortgage rates decline/ For these and more national headlines Google News US .

Keep up with Congress: They are finished for the week in spite of recent devasting events but review past meetings here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN Government meetings here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rainy again. Maybe sunny tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, today we continue to have showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. High near 84. Tonight’s low will be around 66. Friday, may be sunny with high in the 80s! We can hope.

Summer Movie Magic Series presented by FirstBank returns to The Historic Tennessee Theatre

Bohemian Rhapsody – Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain – Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 12 as well as seniors 65 and older. This year, the Theatre also is offering a Summer Movie Magic pass for entry to all six film showings. Series passes and individual tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com.

Summer on Broadway: Celebrate the start of summer at a two-day street festival in downtown Maryville on June 20–21. From food trucks and craft vendors to live music and kid-friendly fun, the event brings the community together to celebrate Appalachian culture.

Bluegrass Summer Solstice Concert Friday This free, family-friendly celebration of the longest day of the year features live bluegrass music, yard games and local food trucks from 6-8 p.m. at Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza, 101 N. Campbell Station Road.

For more information about summer events in Farragut: www.visitfarragut.org.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

