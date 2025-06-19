Last week ended on Friday the 13th . I hope everyone was safe and there were limited bad luck incidents. I believe everyone in the Register’s office managed to make it through unscathed. With that being said, we added a total of 1,470 new documents to the property records in Knox

County.

Warranty deeds accounted for 241 of the recordings with an aggregate value of $133.6 million. Although this is over 50 transfers less than what was recorded the week prior, it still represents nearly $10 more million in land value. Four commercial transactions were processed with a value of $1 million or more. The largest transfer of the week took place just east of Dry Gap Pike off Emory Road. MM Mockingbird Meadows, LLC purchased four tracts of land comprising 61 separate lots in the Mockingbird Meadows Subdivision. DHIR – Knoxville I, LLC sold this land for a total of $22.7 million. The next big value transfer occurred downtown off Walnut Street.

Vector Knoxville II LLC sold a parking lot to St. John’s Cathedral for $10.65 million. Also downtown, another transfer was made for the southwest addition to the Knoxville Multi-Use Stadium. As a continuation of the massive project that is now home to the Knoxville Smokies at Covenant Health Park, RR Land LLC sold land on the corner of Patton Street and Willow Avenue for $1.7 million. The last large value transfer took place out west, off Old Kingston Pike. ARCCO LLC purchased the commercial building that houses Howard & Howard law offices from Howard Properties Partnership for $3.275 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through June 13, 2025. In the lending world of real estate, 321 trust deeds were recorded worth a cumulative $110.7 million. This falls a little over 30 transactions shy of the week prior and nearly $40 million less in value on those loans. There was also fewer high value, commercial mortgages processed with only nine loans recorded worth $1 million or more. The largest trust deed of the week was for $14.509 million funded by CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc. Pinnacle Bank was the only financial institution to back multiple loans over $1 million during the week. They funded one loan for $1.275 million and a second one for $1.920. The other institutions that loaned $1 million or more are outlined below.

Our office is closed today, June 19, in observation of Juneteenth. If you have free time on your hands, go check out our website at https://rod.knoxcounty.org/. You can find a wealth of information about our office and what we do to serve the citizens of Knox County. Also, feel free to go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and register for our Free Property Fraud Alert Program. Once enrolled, you will receive an email notification only when documents are recorded in the name or names that you registered. This will allow for pronmpt action if any needs to be taken.

Have a great weekend! — Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

