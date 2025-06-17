HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: Google News World for stories on Southern Europe protesting tourism/ First female chief of UK M16 Spy Agency/ Israeli-Iran conflict enters day 5/ Ukraine-Russia war continues.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Google News US for stories on Minnesota massacre, West VA flooding/ American Bar sues/ NIH grants restored?/ USS Nimitz heading to Middle East

Keep up with Congress which has five meetings today with one focused on scammers: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN Government meetings here.

Get a rush this summer on Tennessee’s Pigeon River: The Pigeon River is officially open for the season! After Hurricane Helene in September 2024, Tennessee authorities, whitewater outfitters and community members have worked tirelessly to ensure the river is safe and navigable, just in time for summer adventures. Details fromTNVacation website here.

Local headlines:

Weather: forecast of hit and miss rain and sun. According to the National Weather Service, today could be mostly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 86. Tonight the chance of rain increases to 80% and stays about the same on Wednesday with rain, sun and high of 85.

Art Market Gallery June Exhibition Cooperative of 60 juried-in East TN artists dedicated to providing a vibrant marketplace for original art and fine crafts. Tuesday -Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays 1-6 p.m. at 422 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Family Movie Nights, Tuesdays 6-9 p.m. at Yee-Haw Brewing, 745 North Broadway.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in May, June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

