Fountain City United Methodist held an organizational meeting last Wednesday regarding expansion of its two-year-old warming center ministry for the community. This expansion is NOT just for local churches involvement but for all community members to serve our marginalized homeless neighbors to have a safe space to come when the temperature reaches 25 degrees or lower. A warming center is not a shelter but a safe place for the night with food and a cot. Security officers are provided by the city and volunteers provide the support.

Jesus had told his Disciple Peter, “18 And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it.” Yet, all four Biblical gospels record the same Disciple Peter denying he knew Jesus after Jesus had been taken prisoner.

Jesus gave us only two commandments: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind,” and “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Yet, as Peter denied knowing Jesus even after witnessing so much, how many times have we denied Him in our words, thoughts and actions, when we have not loved our neighbor as ourself?

But like Peter who took up the cross and followed Jesus, we too, can follow and help our neighbors by fulfilling another scripture Jesus gave to us in Matthew.

37 Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see thee hungry and feed thee, or thirsty and give thee drink? 38 And when did we see thee a stranger and welcome thee, or naked and clothe thee? 39 And when did we see thee sick or in prison and visit thee?’ 40 And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.’

What now? Get more information from Charlie Gray at Fountain City United Methodist: chasegray@gmail.com.

Come to one or both of the upcoming meetings at Fountain City United Methodist and join with local school teachers, churches and other community partners to better understand the impact of trauma and the role we can play in fostering healing through healthy relationships and community. Please register by QR code to help us prepare for each event.

Session 1: June 25, 6:30-7:30

In this session, the negative impact of trauma on the brain and body will be discussed. Different types of trauma, the social roots of trauma and even historical trauma will be explored. We will also look at how healthy relationships, activities and communities can repair and rewire the damage caused by trauma. Presenter: Keith A. Bailey Ph.D., Harmony Family Center harmonyfamilycenter.org

Session 2: July 17, 6:30-7:30

In this session, we will look at how to apply both developmental and trauma informed perspectives to child development. We will explore how any organization can create inviting spaces that feel welcoming and safe and that meet the needs of all children and youth as their bodies, brains and spirits develop. Presenter: Sinead Love M.S., Harmony Family Center.

