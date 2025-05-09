Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

White smoke signals new Pope. Robert Prevost is the first U.S. native to be elected as the pope. Born in Chicago, he has been a missionary and headed a diocese in Peru followed by leading the Dicastery of Bishops at the Vatican. See story at WBIR.

The European Union will stop receiving Russian gas. The EC plan is to stop all European Union’s energy dependence on Russia by 2027.

United Kingdom gets deal on tariffs The president and leaders from United Kingdom agreed on a deal that would limit the U.S. tariffs on the UK.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: It’s Friday – no meeting today.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Stocks flatten for a day: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Congress arguing over Medicaid. A vote could come next week on President Trump’s budget with deep cuts in many programs. Although the president assures that he does not plan to cut Medicaid, the discussion seem contradictory.

State headlines:

Celebrate Tennessee’s 229th Birthday. The Tennessee State Library & Archives, the Tennessee State Museum, and Bicentennial Mall State Park are hosting free, family-friendly events as part of the 2025 Statehood Day Celebration on Saturday, May 31, 2025. See information on all events: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny Sunday sandwiched between days of showers According to the National Weather Service, today will present with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mild high of 73 and a low around 48. Saturday will remain mild high of 72 and partly sunny skies, staying mostly cloudy in the evening with a low around 52. Sunday will warm up to 77 and sunny skies and a low around 56. Showers return on Monday with a high near 75.

Weekend Scene: Review our column that covers multiple events for Saturday and Sunday.

Knox County DA Charme Allen taking the high road. The top prosecutor is recusing herself from any criminal case involving Trustee Justin Biggs and other county offices as the state investigates. Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond will take her place as pro tem, a court order states. Follow the story on WBIR.

