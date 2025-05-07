Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Friedrich Merz has embarrassing defeat. Merz was to be sworn in on Tuesday as Germany’s new chancellor. He received only 310 of the 316 secret ballot parliamentary votes to do so, achieving the first such defeat in the history of postwar Germany.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: 14 meetings today, see here.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Eighteen states sue the Trump administration As one of the first executive orders, the administration halted federal permits for wind energy. Now, 18 states are suing, calling the action an existential threat to the burgeoning industry.

State headlines:

Beginner kayak classes offered: Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are offering low-cost beginner kayaking classes Saturday, May 17, to kick off National Safe Boating Week. Space is limited. Registration here. A free online course is also available, but in-person instruction with a certified instructor is strongly encouraged.

Participating Tennessee State Parks are:

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Harpeth River State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park

Johnsonville State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Warriors’ Path State Park

Local headlines:

Weather: Possible showers today. According to the National Weather Service, a chance of showers returns this afternoon with a high near 72. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 57. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns on Thursday.

KUB shares 2024 Water Quality Report. The report details KUB’s water quality record, stringent monitoring and testing, and the maintenance of its water system. KUB encourages its customers to learn more about KUB water in the report, which can be viewed online here or requested by phone at 865-524-2911.

