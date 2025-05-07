One won by a hair.

The other, by a landslide.

Regardless of how it happened, the Hardin Valley Academy boys and Webb School of Knoxville girls each won 2025 KIL Track & Field Championships.

The meet was held April 28-29 at HVA.

*Times provided by Tn.Milesplit.com

THE BOYS FINISH

HVA, though, was the squad that sweated out a nail-biting finish, the Hawks edging Knoxville Catholic by a half point, 101-100.5, to claim the title. Farragut wasn’t far behind, taking third with 99 points.

Nicolas Rivers, a sophomore at HVA, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.95, just narrowly topping Central junior Javaston Badgett (10.98). Had Rivers finished second, HVA would have finished runner-up as a team.

HVA seniors Gabe Allen and Garrett Hawkins grabbed a combined 18 points by finishing first and second, respectively, in the 1600-meter with times of 4:16.44 and 4:16.45.

Colson Crutch, a sophomore at HVA, helped stack some points. He won the triple jump (40-8.75 feet) and finished third in the long jump.

Catholic was led by junior J.R. Fowler and senior distance runner Keegan Smith.

Fowler won the discus in 182-9 feet and the shot put at 59-6.25 feet.

Smith, a Colorado signee, set another a record in the 3200, claiming first place at 9:15.68 — just 0.15 ahead of Farragut senior Tanner Coggin. Smith also broke a previous record in the 800 in the 2025 meet, but his time of 1:52.61 gave him a second-place finish behind Evan Beeler of Farragut.

In other notable events:

Silas Fulford, a senior at CAK who has signed with Lee University, set a meet record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.69.

Austin-East senior Myles Crayton won the 200-meter KIL title in 21.90 seconds. He added another win in the 400-meter, as he was the only athlete in the 400 to break 50 seconds — doing so with a time of 48.64.

Gibbs senior Milo Willets topped all comers in the 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 38.79 seconds, the only time among competitors that broke the 40-second mark.

Evan Beeler, a senior at Farragut, set a KIL meet record in the 800, winning in 1:52.41.

In the relays, Central (4 x 100, 42.42), Carter (4 x 200, 1:30.25), Farragut (4 x 400, 3:24.79), and Catholic (4 x 800, 8:03.33) got wins. Catholic’s mark in the 4 x 800 set a new record in the event.

Farragut junior Chase McAvoy won the high jump at 6-2.

Halls senior Domarian Noe got the win in the long jump by a half inch, his winning mark at 20-8.5 feet.

Bearden’s Gavin Bailey’s 14-6 mark in the pole vault won a KIL event title for the senior.

THE GIRLS FINISH

The Webb School of Knoxville coasted to their KIL Championship, posting a whopping 159 points. Catholic was runner-up (132) and Farragut third (82).

Webb freshman Lacy Young won the 100-meter dash at 12.19 seconds and freshman teammate Simone Romain was third (12.33) to give the Lady Spartans 16 points in that ten alone. Young added six more points with her third-place finish in the 200-meter. Roman was fourth in the 200, garnering five points for that.

Webb got 20 points for three top-five finishes in the 800, as junior Carolina Areheart got the win (2:18.86). Webb sophomore Ariana Vargas (2:20.48) and fellow 10th-grader Emma Cissna (2:22.28) snagged third and fifth, respectively.

In the 1600, Webb took first, second, and third — Calysta Garmer (4:52.84), Areheart (4:58.19), Jazzlyn Garmer (4:58.54) — to pocket 24 more points.

The Garmers finished first and second in the 3200 to help further Webb’s dominance in the KIL meet. Calysta won the 3200 with a meet record 10:22.18 seconds.

Tallulah Carney, a Webb senior, got the win in the high jump (5-4) while Webb senior Lennox Langham set a meet record in the long jump (18-9.5). Langham also set a new standard by winning the triple jump in 39-1.50.

Webb won the 4 x 100 in 48.95 seconds, the 4 x 200 in 1:43.88 and the 4 x 800 in 9:53.27. The Lady Spartans won the 4 x 800 by almost 30 seconds.

In other notable events:

Catholic junior Payton Sipos won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.01 seconds, won the 300-meter hurdles (44.61), and placed second in the 200-meter dash.

Catholic junior Chloe Truss took the crown in the 200-meter in 24.49 seconds and also in the 400-meter in 56.43.

Maggie Frana, a senior at Catholic, won the discus at 122-7 and shot put at 36-2.

Farragut won the 4 x 400 with a meet-record time of 4:00.67.

Katie Edmunds gave Farragut 10 points with her pole vault win (11-0).

Article written by Jesse Smithey/5Star Preps To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc… visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2024 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.