World headlines:

Russia’s 355 drones attack Ukraine. Russia launched the biggest drone attack on Ukraine in the war so far. President Donald Trump said Russian leader Vladimir Putin has “gone crazy.”

Two attacks kill dozens in Gaza. Israeli air strikes on Gaza Sunday killed many including 54 Palestinians in a school building that was sheltering displaced families – during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors have told the BBC.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has no meetings today and only one tomorrow.

EPA awards grants to protect beaches. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $9.7 million in funding that states, tribes and territories will use to monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches in order to notify the public if elevated levels of illness-causing bacteria make swimming unsafe. Read more here.

State headlines:

Explore the Tennessee scenery. TNVacation offers places that remind us that Tennessee scenery “looks like a postcard and feels like a playground. The kind that makes you feel part of something larger than yourself. Where every adventure and every turn dare you to come back for more.”

Local headlines:

Weather: Guess what? Rain and thunderstorms likely. According to the National Weather Service, 90% chance of showers, with thunderstorms today with a high near 74 and a low around 63. Replay for Wednesday.

Application deadline for Mayor’s Youth Council May 31. Established in 2021, the Mayor’s Youth Council is a platform for high-performing and high-potential youth to have active, meaningful roles in Knoxville’s policy- and decision-making processes. Apply here.

25 UTK students named Gilman Scholars. This is the second-largest class of recipients in UT’s history with scholarships, totaling $78,000, to support students of all majors and backgrounds as they study or intern abroad. Read more here.

