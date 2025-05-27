2025 Good Shepherd Art Series is sponsoring Evensong for the Feast of the Ascension on Sunday, June 1, 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd sanctuary, 5409 Jacksboro Pike.

The event is featuring choirs from Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City, with an extended organ concert prelude by Nick Andrews and Freddie Brabson beginning at 4:40 p.m.

