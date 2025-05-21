HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Russian and Ukraine may be on the way to peace talks, again After speaking to Trump, Putin said efforts to end the war were on the right track and he was ready to work with Ukraine on a peace deal. President Trump backed away from imposing sanctions on Russia as an impetus to force the discussion even though the European nations seem inclined to do so.

Sanctions is the word of the day. With Israel threatening to take over the entire Gaza area, the leaders of Britain, Canada and France threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has 31 meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court with recent decisions here.

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ may be stuck. Speaker Mike Johnson wants to push the megabill through the House by the end of the week, but cuts to Medicaid are the stumbling block. House GOP leaders want President Donald Trump to call off those who are digging in for deeper Medicaid cuts.

Take It Down Act signed into law President Trump signed the measure with wife Melania by his side after she lobbied for the law’s passage in an appearance before Congress in March. The act will set stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery online, or revenge porn.

State headlines:

Traveling to Murfreesboro? Many fans are spending some time watching sports teams this week in Murfreesboro but here are some possible close-by attractions while you wait for game to start. See here.

Tennessee’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest The 21st annual Law Enforcement Challenge ends May 31 so submit entry here for the best looking cruiser, yes cruiser. They are not all alike.

Local headlines:

Weather: Mostly sunny for a couple of days According to the National Weather Service, the forecast has improved to mostly sunny, with a high near 78 a low around 58. Thursday will have a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and mild 73 degrees.

Market Square Farmers Market today. Every Wednesday, you can get the best farmers products on Market Square from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

National American Red Cross Founder’s Day today Like many women during the American Civil War, Clara Barton (1821-1912) rolled up her sleeves, bandaging and nursing wounded soldiers during the war here, and then she traveled to Europe to volunteer working with the International Red Cross during the Franco-Prussian War. Upon returning to the United States, she was determined to bring the Red Cross to America which she did. Find out how to be involved here.

