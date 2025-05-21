Now, we can’t blame all of this on Sallee Reynolds retiring, but she seems to have started a landslide of administrative changes in Knox County Schools.

Let’s take a look. Remember, all schools have been placed into one of five regions. Each region is led by a director and a supervisor. All appointments are effective July 2025 (unless otherwise stated) and all are made by Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk.

Reynolds, founding principal of Hardin Valley Academy and 42-year veteran educator, was supervisor of Region 5. She will be replaced in that position by Kathryn “Katie” Lutton, principal of Holston Middle School since 2016.

Lutton presided over the reduction of students and subsequent stabilization at Holston when Gibbs Middle School was opened. She is married to Eric Lutton, Knox County’s public defender. They have two daughters, Evie and Lina, and a dog named Ghost. At least that was the case when Eric ran for office in 2020.

Katie Lutton joined Knox County Schools in 2004 as a teacher at Fulton High School. She served as assistant principal at Bearden and Central high schools. Her undergrad degree is in English education and philosophy from Ball State University. She holds a master’s in education administration from UT-Knoxville.

Amber Roberts will replace Lutton at Holston Middle School. Dr. Roberts joined Knox County Schools in 2022 as an assistant principal at Hardin Valley Academy, where she currently serves. She began her career in education in 1998 as a middle school teacher with Henry County Schools in Georgia. In 2009, she was named assistant principal of Oak Ridge High School, where she worked for 13 years prior to joining KCS.

Dr. Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Agnes Scott College, a master’s in middle grades education from the University of West Georgia, an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University, and a doctorate in learning organizations & strategic change from Lipscomb University.

Brad Carr has been appointed executive director of special education after serving since 2022 as principal at South-Doyle High School. Carr will face special challenges in this position based on a report released this month by Public Consulting Group. The consultants made 11 major recommendations for improvements to the KCS program: PCG_Report_Final

Dr. Carr joined Knox County Schools in 2008 as a teacher at Fulton High School. He went on to work as a TAP mentor teacher at Austin-East Magnet High School and a TAP master teacher at South-Doyle High School. He began his career in administration in 2013 as an assistant principal at Powell High School. He has also held administrative jobs in West Virginia and Virginia.

Carr received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from King College, a master’s in modified and comprehensive special education from the University of Tennessee, an education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in educational leadership, from University of the Cumberlands.

John “J.D.” Faulconer has been appointed director of military enlistment. This appears to be a new position, aligning with Rysewyk’s emphasis on preparing students for college or career through his 865 Academies. Knox County Schools celebrated graduates who enlisted in the military for the first time this year. Report.

Dr. Faulconer currently is principal at Fulton High School. He joined KCS in 2013 as the founding principal of Career Magnet Academy, located on the Strawberry Plains Campus of Pellissippi State Community College.

Faulconer holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky, a master’s educational leadership from Tennessee Tech and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University. He was recently commissioned as a captain into the U. S. Army Reserves.

We’re getting new principals at Fulton and South-Doyle high schools. Stories on them tomorrow (5/22/25).