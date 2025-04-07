Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Did you miss World Rat Day?

World Rat Day was Friday, April 4, and Guinness World Records site shared how 104 active rodent recruits, or as APOPO likes to call them, HeroRATs. What does APOPO mean? APOPO is an acronym from Dutch which stands for Anti-Persoonsmijnen Ontmijnende Product Ontwikkeling or in English, Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development. APOPO trainers teach African giant pouched rats to sniff out the chemicals in abandoned mines and other weapons that get left behind after periods of war.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

1 meeting scheduled for Congress today: here.

Stock market takes hit from tariffs on Friday

The S&P 500 fell 5.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a stunning 2,054 points and the Nasdaq composite was lower by 5.5% as Wall Street’s worst crisis since the crash of 2020 worsens. On the upside, the U.S. job market was better than predicted for the month of March.

TikTok saved again

President Trump announced that he was extending the deadline for TikTok to be bought from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban in the United States. The original deadline was Saturday and now it is mid-June.

State headlines:

THRC hosts Fair Housing Summit

Every year the Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) along with national fair housing organizations, fair housing advocates and communities across the country celebrate April as Fair Housing Month. To honor the month, the Tennessee Human Rights Commission will host the 2025 Fair Housing Summit on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Summit will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CDT both online and in-person at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. In-person registration for the event is $100 and online registration is $60. To register for the Summit, visit here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Cooler weather but no rain

According to the National Weather Service, today will see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 59 and tonight’s low a cool 37 degrees. Tuesday will be even cooler with a high of 57 but sunny skies may make us feel warmer.

TDOT reports road delays

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports I-75 North and South near Mile Marker 118.4 in Anderson County have possible lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic and use extreme caution through this area. In Blount County on SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and SR 33, SR 162 is reduced from two lanes to one as construction crews perform bridge work in this area. Motorists should be alert for possible brief rolling roadblocks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, as needed, for blasting operations. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

