What they see and hear, along with the emotions, stresses and the dangers they face, are not for the faint of heart. Their days are replete with fatalities, the critically injured, including children, the suicides, shooting victims, overdoses, high-speed chases and the unexpected that can happen in the blink of an eye. Stresses and pressures.

Welcome to the world of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Travis Bostic and all who enforce our laws. He was in his third week of field training in September 2023 when he and his training officer, the late Trooper Grant Gouldie, responded to what turned out to be a pedestrian fatality on Clinton Highway near the Corn Pone Tavern in Powell. It was his first fatality accident at THP. He’ll never forget it. An impaired driver exceeding the speed limit struck an impaired pedestrian walking in the highway. The pedestrian died instantly, found some 200 feet from the impact.

“It was pretty gnarly and easily the worst fatality I’ve ever seen,” Bostic says now. “You can’t believe how absolute gory it was. And that’s all I’ll say. No more details. It was gruesome.”

Bostic, 38, was a THP rookie then, but not a law enforcement newbie. He joined the state agency after 12 years with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He began at CCSO in 2011 as an auxiliary deputy and was promoted through the ranks to lieutenant. When he resigned in early 2023, he left as a narcotics detective sergeant.

Flash forward to New Year’s Day 2025. Another single vehicle fatality, this one in Bostic’s hometown of Jacksboro in Campbell County. It was a young man, in his early 20s, and it did not take long for Bostic to realize that he had known this man since he was a small kid. He knew his parents, who showed up at the accident scene. Bostic had to do the one thing he dislikes most about the job – the death notification, a duty all troopers must perform. “I had to walk over to them and tell them that their son did not survive the crash. These things get to you.”

Bostic was reared in Jacksboro and Campbell County, graduating from Campbell County High School, class of 2005. He is now part of THP’s Troop D, which he describes as “a real close-knit group of troopers.” His patrol area includes Anderson, Campbell and Scott counties. His boss is Lt. Will Brown and the Troop sergeants are Ricky Powers and Richard Connaster.

During his years at the CCSO he was a member of the SWAT and Search & Rescue teams, a canine officer and patrol deputy. He was selected as Officer of the Year and earned the DUI Officer of the Year award. During these years he served for 4-1/2 years as a part-time deputy for the Jellico Police Dept. He brought his experiences there to this THP job.

There’s more. From 2008-2014 he was a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 253rd Military Police (MP) Co. based in Lenoir City and was part of the unit’s nine-month deployment to Iraq. He says he always had an interest in the military and law enforcement. His training as an MP added to his interest and he had a “buddy” in the CCSO auxiliary unit who “really worked on me and I wanted to see what it was like. I was hooked from the word go.”

Bostic first graduated from Walters State Community College’s Police Academy in 2012 and after joining the THP he was off to Nashville for the 11-week lateral officer training classes at the THP Training Academy.

While at Campbell County he had many opportunities to interact with and work alongside THP troopers on state highways and I-75. He liked what he saw and became attracted to the agency by its equipment and resources and through conversations with troopers.

And one of THP’s top recruiters was in the mix, too – District 1 Commander Capt. Stacey Heatherly. “I have known Trooper Bostic since he was a little boy playing baseball with my son. When Travis chose a career in law enforcement, he initially joined Campbell County. Over the years, I made numerous attempts to recruit him to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, but I don’t think he fully understood our mission and the nature of our work. He hesitated, unsure if he would enjoy being a part of THP. After persistent efforts, I finally convinced him to take the leap – and since then, Travis has done nothing but excel as a trooper. His dedication and performance have been outstanding. His presence only strengthens the Knoxville District. We are fortunate he’s on our team.”

High praise indeed.

Part of his work now includes being a field training officer, a major emphasis of Capt. Heatherly and the THP statewide. “You have to be on your game to handle this job and it’s a must to have great trainers. The THP takes this job very seriously,” he said. “Me too.”

Bostic’s learned a great deal in 14 years – about his work and those he serves and the relationships. He explains: “You have to stop and think about what people may be going through, no matter the situation, and you must respect their feelings and be professional. Always be fair and calm. Every situation is different. I keep an open mind toward whoever I’m dealing with, whatever has happened. We all see a lot of sadness and hurt.”

The stresses and the pressures … what does Trooper Bostic do to relax and control his stress and those inevitable tough feelings?

“Well, I go home. When I get there with my three kids (ages 11, 8 and 3) and my wife, I take off the uniform and push my off button and it’s my time with them,” he said. “I love to get outdoors and we have big family get togethers. The family is my focus. It’s very special for me being together with them at home. It’s a wonderful balance.”

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia. If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email him at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

