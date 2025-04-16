Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area. Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Hamas and Israel at standoff: Israel proposed a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, calling for Hamas to give up its weapons. Hamas refused. Hamas demanded an end to the war with Israeli troop pull-out in exchange for half the hostages being held. Israel refused and continues its military strikes in Gaza.

Russian couple accused of selling illegal cats: A Russian couple has been arrested in Majorca after police raided their home to find multiple wild cats being illegally caught and sold as pets. The international network selling pumas, leopards and other hybrid cats is part of global group involving breeders, veterinarians and transporters.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks reacting to tariff retreat: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Trump vs Harvard: President Trump’s administration has frozen more than $2 billion in funding in response to Harvard’s refusal to comply with new policies.

State headlines:

911 dispatchers are now first responders: TN legislature passed a resolution recognizing 911 dispatchers as first responders. The ones who first hear about an emergency and coordinate firefighters, police and medical workers as help for people in trouble, 911 dispatchers experience the trauma of first responders. The effect is exacerbated by responders usually not knowing the eventual outcome.

Local headlines:

Weather: Early rain with clearing skies and mild temps: According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with high of 66 and tonight’s low around 42. Thursday will return sunny skies and a high near 71.

Easter activities this weekend: Here are some of the many Easter activities around the city and area, not complete by any means, but a start to family plans: New ones added since last publication.

Good Friday service by S.O.U.L.S. International Youth Choir on April 18, 6:30 p.m. at Callahan Road Baptist Church. The event is free and open to the public. It should last about an hour. Bagpiper Kelly Shipe and narrator Laura Paul from 96.3 will be joining the congregation to take A Musical Journey through the Stations of the Cross.

Cost: $12 per person (tax included), Children 2 and younger admitted free.

Brickey McCloud Elementary School, 1810 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 Cost: Free Follow this link to register. Knoxville Smokies Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m., 601 E. Jackson Avenue Free with purchase of game tickets

Ebenezer Methodist Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. -11 a.m. 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923 Cost: Free

The Tennessee Theatre announces 2025-26 lineup: The Tennessee Theatre is excited to announce the 2025-2026 lineup with two classics and four Tennessee Theatre premieres. The complete lineup of the upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre is presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers and includes:

THE BOOK OF MORMON – Nov. 11-16, 2025 (8 performances)

– Nov. 11-16, 2025 (8 performances) KIMBERLY AKIMBO – Dec. 30, 2025-Jan.4, 2026 (8 performances)

– Dec. 30, 2025-Jan.4, 2026 (8 performances) MJ: THE MUSICAL – Jan. 20-25, 2026 (8 performances)

– Jan. 20-25, 2026 (8 performances) THE OUTSIDERS – April 22-26, 2026 (8 performances

– April 22-26, 2026 (8 performances Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – May 20-24, 2026 (8 performances

– May 20-24, 2026 (8 performances & JULIET– Aug. 4-9, 2026 (8 performances)

