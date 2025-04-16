Last chance to register for the April 26-27 Variety’s Katerpillar Kids Camp is Friday, April 18.

This free weekend camp offers a safe, supportive space for children in 1st–12th grades who have experienced the loss of a loved one. It’s a place to heal, connect and feel understood.

Supported by Covenant Health’s Office of Philanthropy, this program would not be possible without the generous annual grant from Variety – The Children’s Charity of East Tennessee.

Additional support comes from local businesses, individuals, grateful families and Covenant Health employees — making it possible for every child to attend free of charge.

Join us in making a difference. Click this link to register your child for camp.

