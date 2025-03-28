Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Electricity produced from sugarcane

In a pioneering breakthrough, a Finnish technology group has partnered with a Brazilian energy company to conduct a trial featuring what could become the world’s first ethanol-fueled engine for large-scale power production, produced from sugarcane. The testing is slated to begin in April 2026, projected to run for up to 4,000 hours over two years.

National headlines:

A flying car?

Live Science reports Alef’s Model A electric vehicle will be cure for congestion as it is capable of operating both as a road-based car and as an aircraft, as the cure for congestion.

RFK Jr restructures Department of Health and Human Services

The Health secretary plans to establish the AHA, administration for a healthy America as part of the Department for Health and Human Services restructuring. The reform will consolidate 28 branches of the department into 15 new divisions, including the new AHA, eliminating up to 10,000 jobs: 3,5oo in HHS, 3,500 employees at the FDA, 2,400 in the CDC, 2,700 positions in the NIH across its 27 institutes and centers and CMS will lose 300 people.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination pulled

The presidential administration pulled the nomination for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Rep. Elise Stefanik. The Republicans’ slim margins in the U.S. House of Representatives make Stepfanik’s open seat a concern for the administration, although she has had little impact in the last year as she withdrew from leadership roles in preparation for the new post.

State headlines:

Local singer plus two are County Music Hall of Fame inductees

The Country Music Association announced the new 2025 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame which included Knoxville’s Kenny Chesney, June Carter and Tony Brown. The formal induction ceremony will happen in the fall.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, chance of rain increases on weekend

According to the National Weather Service, today will reach a high near 78 with a low of 55 this evening. Saturday will follow the same trend, reaching a high of 79, but cloudy. The rest of the weekend looks rainy, with a 40% chance of showers overnight Saturday, increasing to 60% on Sunday and 90% Monday. Storms may be severe on Monday.

Friends of the Poor 5K tomorrow

Friends of the Poor 5K will be held Saturday, March 29, from 8-11 a.m. at West High School, 3300 Sutherland Drive.

Winter Farmers Market

The Winter Farmers Market is continuing on Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Market Square Mall.

Energy providers offer weatherization

KUB and TVA EnergyRight offers qualifying customers an average of $10,000 worth of free weatherization and efficiency improvements, with 3,000 customers already served. Weatherization application here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a ‘Truth-O-Meter’ rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

