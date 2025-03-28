I hiked the Norris River Bluff trail in Rocky Top, TN. This trail is a 3.2 mile loop that is rated as moderate difficulty.

The Norris Riverbluff Trail is off of US 441 less than a mile from Norris Dam headed toward Lake City (Rocky Top). Turn left at the second intersection after crossing the dam and after turning take the road on the left going down the hill. The trail is on the TVA reservation at the dam. It is an outstanding wildflower trail (3.2 miles long – a loop trail), rated moderate difficulty.

Also, TVA website states this is a great trail for observing a large variety of wildflowers in a small area including several rare species which I saw the following.

Bloodroot: Many –about 70% budded – others blooming – some past peak bloom with petals falling to the ground

Common blue violet: Two – 1 blooming and 1 budded

Dutchmen’s Breeches: Some – some in full bloom, many in the early blooming stage

Hepatica: Few – just starting to bloom

Rue Anemone: Some – just starting to bloom

Seersucker Sedge: Some – at peak bloom

Spring Beauty: Many – most are budded – some starting to bloom

Toothwort: Many ++ – some at peak bloom – others budded

Trout lily: Some – mostly budded but few blooming – warm weather will likely bring them out quickly

Wild phlox: Some – just starting to bloom at the half way point of the trail

I also hiked Porter Creek Trail, a 7.2-mile out-and-back trail near Gatlinburg, Tennessee, considered a moderately challenging route. The trail starts four miles from US 321 (about a mile from the Gatlinburg City limits -right side coming from Gatlinburg toward Cosby).

Fern Falls

Fern Falls is located 1.8 miles up the Porter Creek Trail in the Greenbrier section of the park. The falls is 45 feet tall and was especially beautiful today after recent rainfall. The falls gets its name from the abundant ferns growing in the area. It is reported that there are over 65 species of ferns and fern allies growing in the park.

Blooms appear to be a little late this year. Expect in a week, they will be outstanding.

Bishop Cap: Small one in bloom on right – 1 st 10 th of a mile after long foot log bridge

10 of a mile after long foot log bridge Blood Root: Some -were budded; however will likely open up in full sun

Dutchmen’s Breeches: Few – blooming about 2/10 of a mile before Fern Falls.

Halberd Leaf Violet: Many + – About one third in full bloom – others budded

Hepatica: Many ++ – at least half of them are in full bloom – mostly 1 st 10 th of a mile after long foot log bridge

10 of a mile after long foot log bridge Long Spurred Violet: Few blooming

Rue Anemone: Few blooming

Seersucker Sedge: Many blooming in 1 st 10 th of a mile after long foot log bridge

10 of a mile after long foot log bridge Spring Beauty: Many budded in 1 st 10 th of a mile after long foot log bridge

10 of a mile after long foot log bridge Star Chickweed: Few blooming

Sweet White Violet: (3)

White Fringed Phacelia: Many – just starting to bloom – probably 1 weeks before full bloom





Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.