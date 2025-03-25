Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

What peace between Russia and Ukraine?

U.S. and Russian negotiators met in Riyadh to work toward pausing aspects of the war. Russia and Ukraine have continued fighting despite the ongoing talks with a reported Russian bombing of a Ukraine civilian infrastructure, possibly a hospital, injuring many.

National headlines:

Blood test for cancer?

A recently approved blood test called Shield looks to be a less invasive way to detect cancer. According to Live Science, its makers say it currently can detect colon cancer from a blood sample.

23andMe bankrupting: Delete your data

23andMe is filing for bankruptcy after a year of hacks and turmoil within its leadership. There is a concern if there is a sale of the company, the company could sell user data. Users who want their personal information removed from 23andMe can opt out in the Data section in Account Settings. However, 23andMe says it is legally required to retain some information such as genetic results, birth date and gender. “While we will delete the majority of your Personal Information, we are required to retain some information to comply with our legal obligation,” the company’s website says.

State headlines:

Tennessee Tourism: A century to remember

The Tennessee Tourism site reminds us we are celebrating a milestone year in Tennessee with centennial anniversaries of some of its most iconic people and places. The site provides the venues and events from the Grand Ole Opry that is celebrating its 100th birthday to the legacy of B.B. King.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, no rain until Wednesday night

According the National Weather Service, today will arrive with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly in the evening after a high of near 70. Showers may be short-lived if at all, decreasing to 20% overnight with a low around 43. Wednesday will mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Maryville College hosting STEMFest Sunday

STEMFest, which is an all-ages event, will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, on the Maryville College campus lawn, stretching from Thaw Hall to the Clayton Center for the Arts. (In case of severe weather, the event will be postponed until April 6). General admission is $5 per person, which includes a limited number of game tickets (more game tickets can be purchased on site), and parents will get a free tote/reusable grocery bag for the collection of prize items.

Downtown Knoxville’s ‘Make. Art. Music.’ returns on Big Ears Festival weekend

Downtown Knoxville will celebrate and showcase creativity in the city center from March 27-30. ‘Make. Art. Music.’ is a collection of free experiences hosted by downtown merchants and venues and coinciding with the Big Ears Festival, one of East Tennessee’s largest arts experiences that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world. A list of events is available here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

