Drug use and addiction cause most property crime in Knox and surrounding counties as addicts look to break-ins, shop-lifting and theft to support their habit.

Law enforcement leaders have launched the 313 Initiative to disrupt the drug pipeline from Michigan to Tennessee, and on March 24, 2025, Attorney Gen. Charme Allen said the initiative has produced tangible results.

“In Knox County alone, we believe the work of the 313 Initiative has contributed to the decrease in overdose deaths we saw from 485 deaths in 2023 to 301 deaths in 2024,” said Allen. “Between holding drug dealers accountable and providing more treatment opportunities for drug users, our community was able to save 184 lives last year.” Surrounding jurisdictions have noted a sharp decrease in overdoses as well. In 2024, the 5th Judicial District noted a 57 percent decrease in reported overdose deaths from the previous year.

Allen said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) solicited help from five district attorney generals to launch the 313 Initiative. 313 is the area code for Detroit, Michigan. The drug pipeline from Detroit to Knoxville is the result of supply and demand as well as the ease of transportation on Interstate 75, Allen said in an interview with Knox TN Today.

Participating district attorneys are James Dunn, 4th Judicial District; Ryan Desmond, 5th district; Charme Allen, 6th district; Dave Clark, 7th district; and Jared Effler, 8th district.

“We want everyone to know that Knoxville and surrounding counties are a hostile market for would-be drug traffickers,” said Allen.

Since December 2022, partner agencies have seized drugs and firearms while making hundreds of arrests:

Methamphetamine 145.91 pounds

Fentanyl/Heroin 83.97 pounds

Cocaine/Crack 7.5 pounds

MDMA/Prescription Pills Thousands of dosage units

Money Seized $794,057.00

Guns Seized 251

Initiative-Related Arrests 453

Law enforcement agencies are using all available resources and investigative tools to identify these individuals and groups from Detroit and use both traditional detective work and 21st-century technology to stop the pipeline of illegal drugs into our community.

Law enforcement partners in the 313 Initiative include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Correction, 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, Sevier County Street Crimes, 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department and Kentucky State Police.