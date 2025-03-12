Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Hundreds die in Syria

Clashes between warring factions over the last several days have resulted in hundreds of civilians dead. Russia and the U.S. asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday to discuss the violence in Syria.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested

The 79-year-old former Philippine president was arrested after landing in Manila’s international airport on Tuesday after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

Surfer Steven Jeffrey Payne killed by shark

The 37-year-old professional surfer from Melbourne, Australia, has been missing since being attacked by a “massive shark” in waist deep water at Wharton Beach, Australia.

National headlines:

Canada, U.S. trade war builds

Ontario announced it is charging 25% more for electricity to 1.5 million American homes and businesses effective Monday, March 11. This increased charge on electricity to the states of Minnesota, New York and Michigan, states served by Ontario, is in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada. Trump summarily increased tariffs to 50% on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum in response. Other countries will face 25% tariffs.

State headlines:

Tennessee House passes bill to stop SNAP junk food

On Monday, The Tennessee House passed a bill placing limits on buying junk food using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The bill requires the department to submit a request for a waiver from the United States department of agriculture’s food and nutrition service to seek authorization to prohibit the use of SNAP benefits for junk food.

Local headlines:

Parking plan provides convenient, affordable access to Covenant Health Park

Boyd Sports has partnered with the city of Knoxville and Knox County to develop a comprehensive parking plan for Knoxville Smokies games and other event days at Covenant Health Park, downtown Knoxville’s new publicly-owned sports and entertainment stadium.

The collaborative parking plan features more than 1,500 dedicated parking spaces to serve Covenant Health Park, including 1,100 for the general public and 400 for staff, vendors and season ticket holders. There will be a free shuttle from designated parking garages provided by Knoxville Area Transit (KAT), offering visitors a five-minute ride to and from Covenant Health Park.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

