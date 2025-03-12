Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl Round of 32 began on Thursday, February 20, and will run through Thursday, March 13. All teams stayed within reach of the win with close scores throughout the games, some teams pulling away in the second half.

Round 32 results for the week:

Wednesday , March 5: Daniel Boone vs Hardin Valley A ended with Hardin Valley A scoring 440 points to Daniel Boone’s 295

Thursday, March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A resulted in Webb A scoring the highest score of the week with 720 points to Maryville C's 80.

Friday , March 7: Maryville B vs Webb B sent another Webb team to the Sweet 16, scoring 490 points to Maryville B's 225.

Monday , March 10: Temple Academy vs Science Hill had Temple Baptist finish with 430 points to Science Hill's 140 points.

Tuesday, March 11: Halls High School and Alcoa High School swapped leads through the whole match with Halls eventually holding out with a 10-point lead to win the match 365-355.

Round of 32 will finish

Wednesday , March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B

Thursday, March 13: Scott County vs Dobynes-Bennett A

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

Sweet 16 begins Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14: Farragut vs Corbin, Kentucky

Monday, March 17: Happy Valley vs Roane County

Tuesday, March 18: L & N STEM vs L & N STEM

Educated 8 begins airing on March 26, 2025.

Philosophical 4 begins airing on April 1, 2025.

Championship game will air on April 3, 2025.

New episodes will air weekdays on East Tennessee PBS at 5:30 p.m. through April 3, 2025. See competition schedule below.

