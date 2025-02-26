Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Ukraine and US may have reached an agreement on minerals

Officials have said President Volodymyr Zelensky will come to Washington this week for a signing of an agreement with the U.S. on revenue from mineral deposits in the Ukraine.

Israel is carrying out air strikes in southern Syria

Air strikes in Syria come after Israeli officials demanded the demilitarization of southern Syria, warning Israel would prevent the Syrian army from moving south of Damascus.

National headlines:

White House Correspondents’ Association loses control of presidential press pool

111 years of determining which journalists cover the presidential administration is coming to an end as President Trump’s administration informed they would begin picking which outlets were allowed to participate in the daily pool of reporters.

21 career civil servants on DOGE team resign

In a joint letter posted publicly, 21 members of DOGE who are software engineers and product managers resigned, stating they refuse to use their skills to put Americans’ data at risk.

House passes budget, including tax and spending cuts

The House of Representatives narrowly passed the Republican budget proposal calling for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion reduction in federal spending over the next 10 years.

State headlines:

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website announces the awarding of $10.7 million in grant funding to support rural healthcare initiatives across the state.

Beginning July 1, 2025, 38 organizations across Tennessee will receive funds to strengthen healthcare workforce development in every rural county.

Through the Rural Healthcare Initiatives Program, local partners will use these funds to bolster 51 health-related occupations across 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties that are not considered metropolitan areas.

Local headlines:

Zakai Zeigler Meet & Greet today

Food City & Powerade are hosting a ‘Meet & Greet’ with Zakai Zeigler, senior guard for the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team, today at 4:40 p.m., Food City, 284 Morrell Road, 37919.

Joann’s to close one of two Knoxville stores

Joann’s, a popular fabric store, is closing its Knoxville store at 4627 Greenway Drive as the retailer announced closing 800 stores across the country. The company filed for bankruptcy in January for the second time in less than a year. The Morrell Road store will remain open.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

