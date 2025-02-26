Grace Christian Academy Performing Arts is presenting the musical theater hit Newsies on Thursday and Friday, March 6-7, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the GBC Worship Center.

Admission is $15 for adults, and children pay $8. GCA staff, students and alumni are FREE. (This production will also be live streamed)

Based on the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, Newsies tells the inspiring story of a group of young newspaper sellers who rise up against the giants of the publishing world. With a rousing score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, including hit numbers like Seize the Day and Santa Fe, this musical is bursting with catchy tunes, dynamic choreography and a storyline that will have you cheering from start to finish.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at email.