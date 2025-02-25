Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

World headlines :

Israeli tanks move into the occupied West Bank

The Israeli defense minister said troops will remain in areas of Palestine for a year and tens of thousands of Palestinians who have fled cannot return.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Christian Democrats, is expected to be next chancellor of Germany.

Election results:

National headlines:

IRS fires thousands

The Internal Revenue Service fired about 6,700 employees, the majority of whom worked in auditing and collections.

The Zizians in custody for violence across U.S.

Several of the group known as the Zizians are in custody after the group has been associated with multiple violent incidents across the country including the deaths of six people which include a Border Control agent in Vermont and a couple shot in Pennsylvania.

Lester Holt leaving NBC Nightly newscast but not NBC

Lester Holt has been the anchor of the NBC Nightly News for over 10 years, but he is leaving that position to increase his duties at NBC’s Dateline where he is currently the anchor.

State headlines:

Tennessee nonprofits in financial risk losing government grants

The state of Tennessee has 2,030 organizations receiving $3,759,003,111 in government grants. Without these grants, these non-profits will be unlikely to cover their expenses.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center earns prestigious R1 designation

The R1 designation which underscores the pivotal role of research to the university’s mission and highlights the university’s enduring commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation is awarded from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Local headlines:

Downtown parking to change

The city of Knoxville said starting March 1 crews will begin replacing signs and meters as the city partners with ParkMobile, a digital parking payment app. Current schedule for this parking plan:

March 1: Meter conversion begins March 10: New on-street rates go into effect: 2-hour maximum parking zone: $2 hour, 4-hour maximum parking zone: $1/hour and 10-hour maximum zones changed to 4-hour maximum zones March-April: Surface lot conversion Late 2025: Full garage conversion expected

Hours for payment and enforcement will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Change in property assessment timeline on 2/24 county agenda

Knox County homes and commercial properties are being assessed every four years with built-in discounts for public utilities and corporations. The Knox County Commission discussed and approved a proposal for a new plan that will have assessors to determine property values every two years which will also eliminate the built-in discounts.

